 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Mehboob Ali

Local in Buner sets up power plant to supply electricity at only Rs200/month

By
Mehboob Ali

Sunday, September 17, 2023

A representational image. — Geo Urdu
A representational image. — Geo Urdu

BUNER: To the amazement of many people suffering under exorbitant power bills, people living in a small, remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district pay only Rs200/month and get uninterrupted electricity.

While many people in the remote village — Brashmanal — still do not have access to several basic facilities, its 30-year-old resident, Shaukat Hussain, has built a hydroelectric power plant with Rs100,000, providing electricity at merely Rs200/month.

According to the local residents, they still do not get any power from the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

However, they said that — unlike the rest of the country — they are not even aware of the increase in electricity prices as their village experiences neither power cuts nor power rate hikes.

"Our village is backward and remote, but the darkness that was in it has been replaced by lights. We pay a monthly bill of Rs200 and are provided electricity. We are very happy with it," one resident said.

According to Hussain, there are about 100 houses in the village.

"We charge Rs200/month from each house, we repair the machinery with this money," he said.

He said that they worked to provide relief to people because they could not afford it. "However, we cannot to give free electricity because the cost of spare parts is high."

He added: "People here benefit greatly from the electricity generated by this hydroelectric plant, but the flour created in this mill is also excellent."

Hussain further added that if the government provided assistance, more people could benefit from it.

"Rivers of water are flowing in places in the village, where people have built such small hydropower plants at different places," he said.

More From Pakistan:

CJP Isa-led full court to hear petition against SC practice law tomorrow

CJP Isa-led full court to hear petition against SC practice law tomorrow
CJP Isa lauded for inviting wife on stage during oath-taking ceremony

CJP Isa lauded for inviting wife on stage during oath-taking ceremony
Weather update: Karachi likely to experience light rain today

Weather update: Karachi likely to experience light rain today
‘Dawn of new era’ as Justice Qazi Faez Isa becomes Pakistan's 29th chief justice

‘Dawn of new era’ as Justice Qazi Faez Isa becomes Pakistan's 29th chief justice
NAB chairman summons meeting to formulate strategy on restoring graft cases

NAB chairman summons meeting to formulate strategy on restoring graft cases
PML-N’s legal team greenlights Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming plan

PML-N’s legal team greenlights Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming plan
No change in Nawaz's October 21 return plan, confirms Shehbaz video

No change in Nawaz's October 21 return plan, confirms Shehbaz
Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz Sharif
Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on Sept 29

Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on Sept 29
Situation at borders won’t impact elections: PM Kakar

Situation at borders won’t impact elections: PM Kakar
Imran Khan moves IHC against rejection of bail plea by special court

Imran Khan moves IHC against rejection of bail plea by special court
Several cities in Sindh, Punjab likely to witness rain

Several cities in Sindh, Punjab likely to witness rain