Parvez Elahi rearrested shortly after being released in Lahore Master Plan case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a case hearing, at District Court in Lahore on June 2, 2023. — PPI

Parvez Elahi has been shifted to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

ATC judge discharges Elahi in graft case, says his lawyer.

The PTI president was rearrested for 13th time.

Liberty eluded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi yet again as Imran Khan's close aide was rearrested shortly after being discharged in a case relating to irregularities in the Lahore Master Plan 2050 project by an anti-corruption court in the Punjab capital city, confirmed his counsel Rana Intezar Hussain on Sunday.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the anti-corruption court (ATC) judge discharged Elahi in the graft case and ordered to release him, his lawyer said.

Citing the officials, the counsel said that Elahi — the former Punjab chief minister — was rearrested this time in a terrorism case and was being shifted to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the PTI president was produced before the duty judicial magistrate a day after he was taken into custody by the ACE from jail. He was granted bail from an anti-terrorism court in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case on Friday.



The duty magistrate approved ACE's request seeking the remand of Elahi.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had approved Elahi's bail against the surety bond of Rs20,000 — which Elahi's legal team failed to pay.

He faces four corruption cases, according to ACE officials.

The Punjab ACE arrested the former chief minister from outside the Adiala jail on Saturday.

According to the ACE, Elahi was arrested in four corruption cases, filed against him. He was transported to the ACE headquarters in Lahore on Saturday evening.

As per the statement issued by a spokesperson for ACE Punjab, the PTI politician was apprehended in Rawalpindi in connection with the Lahore Master Plan corruption case.

The statement said Elahi allegedly manipulated the Lahore Master Plan project for personal financial gains. He attempted to include his own lands in Lahore by altering the plan by forging the seals and monograms of the consulting firm to do so.

Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq had confirmed his arrest and said an anti-corruption case had been registered in Punjab.

Speaking to media persons, counsel Razzaq said no corruption case has been registered against his client in Punjab.

"Elahi's bail amount wasn't paid yet. He was not even released before being re-arrested in another case," the lawyer added.

Razzaq also said that Elahi was taken into custody from the jail premises and was taken to court for transitory remand. "Elahi has been arrested for the 12th time," he said.