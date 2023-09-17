Sheikh Rashid taken into custody by plain-clothes men in Rawalpindi, claims lawyer

Police officials escort former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (centre) to present him before a court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — AFP

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, was arrested in Rawalpindi on Sunday, his counsel Sardar Abdul Razaq claimed.

“Rashid was taken into custody by men in plain clothes from his residence in the Pindi housing society,” said his lawyer.

While sharing the details, the lawyer said that Rashid was taken into custody from a rented house in the housing society.

“His nephew was also arrested,” he added.

No case was registered against the AML chief in the limits of Punjab, his counsel also claimed, adding that Rashid was nominated in a case lodged at Kohsar police station in connection with a protest rally held on May 10 by the PTI against the detention of Imran Khan — the former prime minister.



“We do not know the whereabouts of Rashid so far. Efforts are being made to trace him,” his lawyer went on to say.



— More to follow...