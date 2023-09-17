 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Kakar jets off to New York to address 78th UNGA session

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being presented Guard of Honour at Prime Minister's House. — APP/File

  • PM Kakar likely to address the UNGA session on September 22.
  • Caretaker premier to meet world leaders and US think tanks.
  • On his five-day trip, he will attend conference on climate change.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday left for an official trip to the United States to address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

The caretaker premier's five-day trip will include meetings with world leaders, attending a conference on climate change, and interactions with international media and US think tanks, the statement from the PM's Office said.

He is expected to address the UNGA on September 22. Meanwhile, sources hinted that PM Kakar would undertake a brief visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE before proceeding to the United States.

Last month, the PM Secretariat mentioned regarding premier's visit from 18th to 23rd September, stating that will be among the guests to attend US President Joe Biden’s traditional reception on the inaugural day of the summit at the American Museum of National History adjacent to the UN Headquarters in Manhattan.

A small delegation will accompany the interim prime minister including Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Climate Changes and Law and Parliamentary and Water Resources Affairs Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi.

A day earlier, the caretaker premier in an interview with the Voice of America, affirmed that measures would be taken to ensure that the election process proceeds smoothly without disruptions and emphasised the commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

The interim set-up was ready to assist the ECP regarding the provision of financial resources and security for the polls, Kakar said.

He also expressed the confidence to overcome security threats at the country’s borders and complete the electoral process.

