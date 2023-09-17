Pakistan regain No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings despite defeat in Asia Cup

Pakistani players celebrate after taking a wicket in an ODI match. — ICC/File

Pakistan on Sunday regained their position as the top-ranked one-day international (ODI) team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings due to Asutrialia's recent defeat against the Proteas.

With 3,102 points Pakistan is ranked as the No.1 ODI team in ICC rankings. The Men in Green have played 27 matches and have a rating of 115.

Pakistan were trailed by India with the exact same rating of 115 points. However, despite winning the Asia Cup 2023 title and having more points — 4,701 — than Pakistan, the Men in Blue failed to secure the top spot as they have played 41 matches, 14 more than Pakistan. However, it is to be noted that Green Shirts' lead is only marginal.

Australia who were ranked at no.1 before, are now ranked at no.3 with 3,166 points and a rating of 113 after their defeat against South Africa. The Kangaroos have played 28 matches.



India and Australia will take on each other from September 22 in a three-match series where they will again have the opportunity to claim the top spot.

The first game will be held in Mohali. The second game will be played on the 24th in Indore while the final tie will in on the 27th in Baroda.

On the other hand, Pakistan will now directly play in the World Cup. Their first game of the campaign is against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

This ranking reshuffle reflects the dynamic nature of international cricket, and it will be interesting to see how these teams perform in upcoming matches and the World Cup as they continue to vie for the top spot in ODI cricket.