Chances of Prince Harry’s reconciliation with Prince William, Kate Middleton laid bare

Royal expert revealed the chances of Prince Harry and Prince William’s reconciliation after his public rants and attacks against the Royal family.

During a chat with Daily Express, royal expert Tom Bower said that William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Kate Middleton, will never forgive the Duke of Sussex or his wife, Meghan Markle.

Tom said after all that Harry and Meghan has done since stepping down as senior working Royals has only harmed William, Kate and the entire Royal family.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Kate and William was asked if there is any chance of the feuding royals mending fences, he said, “Absolutely not.”

“No, there's no chance of any reconciliation,” he added. "All the signs are that the one thing William and Kate don't want is to have anything to do with Harry and Meghan."

The expert said distance between the brothers will endure in the future, adding, "They should be well advised to stay away from Harry and Meghan. They can only do them harm.”

“Harry and Meghan have only said awful things about William and Kate. Why on earth should William and Kate forgive them?" he asked.

"They only think of how they have been harmed,” he continued. “They never think that when they told all their lives to Oprah Winfrey or in his book 'Spare,' or his terrible accusations against William and Kate or against Camilla, it was just shocking behavior. Why should anyone forget what he did or forgive him?"