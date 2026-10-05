'Grey's Anatomy' alum Isaiah Washington announces wife Jenisa's death

Washington and Garland tied the knot in 1996 and share three children together

Isaiah Washington has revealed that his wife, Jenisa Garland, died in 2025 after suffering a “massive hemorrhagic stroke.”

The former Grey’s Anatomy star, who portrayed Dr. Preston Burke on the hit medical drama, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, October 3 — over a year after her death.

“Yes…the rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025, and passed away on June 9, 2025,” Washington, 63, wrote, saying her death “came as a huge shock to me and our entire family.”

“She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered,” he revealed.

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The actor used the post to urge people not to dismiss severe headaches, writing, “Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously.”

Washington noted that his late wife was an “extremely private” person who likely did not want this news shared. “But I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side,” he joked.

The couple, who had been married since 1996, share three children together: sons Isaiah and Tyme and daughter Iman.

Washington credited comedian Reggie McFadden for introducing him to Garland. McFadden passed away on Monday — two days after Washington revealed news of his wife’s death.

“RIP Reggie McFadden. Say hello to Jenisa Washington, because it was you who introduced me to her in 1995,” Washington wrote on Instagram.

Washington appeared as an original cast member of Grey's Anatomy from 2005 and portrayed the love interest of Sandra Oh's Cristina Yang. However, he was fired in 2007 after three seasons for using a homophobic slutr against costar T.R. Knight, who portrayed George O'Malley.

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