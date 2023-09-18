Jennifer Hudson pauses talk show release after Drew Barrymore amid writers’ strike

After Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Hudson also paused production of her talk show amid backlash during the writers’ strike.

The Jennifer Hudson Show was previously expected to premiere its new season on Monday, September 18, but ended up revising the dates seeing the mounting criticism received by Barrymore, per a report by Variety.

On Sunday, Barrymore announced her decision to halt the upcoming season of her The Drew Barrymore Show after she initially planned on airing the new season on Monday, September 18, without her three union writers.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore posted on Instagram on Sunday.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd’s talk show Sherri will return on Monday seeing as it not covered by the Writers Guild of America.

Kelly Clarkson has also not announced a premiere date for her talk show, which recently moved from Los Angeles to New York City over the summer.