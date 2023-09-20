 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio's unconventional commute hack to beat London's traffic

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently left his fans awestruck as it has been revealed that the Hollywood heartthrob uses unusual and luxury transport to travel around London in a bid to avoid the Capital's traffic.

London has a population of almost 8.9 million people, and the traffic jams often get unbearable.

According to Daily Mail, The Sun claims that the 48-year-old actor has started using a diplomatic vehicle for his movement across London.

Though the diplomatic vehicles are bound by UK law, they are often ignored by law enforcement agencies for minor traffic offenses such as speeding rules or crossing red lights as they are often driven by people having diplomatic immunity in the county.

The publication reveals that the vehicle in question is an £80,000 bright blue Range Rover that belongs to an Ivory Coast diplomat.

The Daily Mail quoted a source saying that Leo has friends at high places, and this is not secret, but using a diplomatic vehicle even by a Hollywood stalwart like Leonardo's standard is well connected.

Leonardo did not appear to shy away from using that vehicle as he also had that car pick him up from London's celebrity hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse, where he likes to hang out around the capital. 

