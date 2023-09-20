Colts' Kylen Granson announces 'birth' of first touchdown in hilarious family photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts' tight end Kylen Granson poses with a football that he scored his first touchdown wrapped in a towel like a baby. — Instagram/@k_granson18

Indianapolis Colts' tight end Kylen Granson may have set a new standard for commemorating first career NFL touchdowns with a hilariously genius photoshoot with his partner and his "baby."

In Week 2's 31-20 victory over the Texans, the third-year player scored his first touchdown on a four-yard reception from Gardner Minshew.

Usually, a player receives the football from a significant career play as a memento. The ball may then be put on display for relatives and friends to see, according to SI.

However, after Granson recorded his first career touchdown and celebrated with his supporters on social media, he had something far more hilariously clever in mind.

Granson, on Monday, shared a photo shoot where he posed next to his partner with his baby — the football — swaddled in a towel in a serene outdoor setting.

Granson shared the photos on his Instagram and you never know he may even plan to set up a crib and play mat for the football.

“After 3yrs of trying… it’s finally here???????? #firstcareertouchdown” the 25-year-old wrote alongside a carousel of proud papa moments.

Granson stuck to the part throughout the series of pictures, smiling broadly and donning a paternal cardigan as he gazed down at his towel-wrapped football.

In one of the pictures, Granson and his longtime girlfriend Daisy Foko who joined in on the fun share a loving gaze while the new, special member of the family sits nestled between the pair.

A combination of images showing Indianapolis Colts' tight end Kylen Granson posing with his touchdown football and his longtime girlfriend, Daisy Foko. — Instagram/@k_granson18

Soon, Granson's teammates flooded the comment section with hilarious responses.

“Come on man ” wrote rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, while Colts safety Julian Blackmon commented: “Go on ahead w this.”

Foko, too, couldn’t resist, writing: “I’m so blessed to be able to support Kylen during this time. Thank you my love for bringing such happiness into our lives.”

Granson's score against the Houston Texans came after a 36-month gestation period and in a historical spot, the field.

The Colts' standout started his college career at Rice University in Houston before transferring to SMU his junior year to play under Sonny Dykes, who is currently the head coach of TCU.