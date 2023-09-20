 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: Party pals of YEARS now linking up

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr have been to a multitude of parties simultaneously in their shared social circle
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr have been to a multitude of parties simultaneously in their shared social circle

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have crossed paths and shared social circles for several years, before their recent link-up, according to sources.

They have attended the same parties, including Odell's birthday celebration and Michael Rubin's July 4th White Party. Although they haven't been photographed together, their presence at these events highlights their shared social connections.

The Kardashians star also attended Odell's 30th birthday party in Los Angeles, but again, there were no photos capturing them together. Kim is reportedly open to finding love again if the right person comes along, but she is currently focused on being a mother and expanding her business ventures.

Odell Beckham Jr., who recently ended his long-term relationship with Lauren Wood, now has more time to enjoy parties with his famous and attractive friends.

Meanwhile, sources told DailyMail.com that Kim isn’t dating anyone seriously these days.

“Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” the source explained.

“She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

Kim Kardashian was previously married to the controversial rapper Kanye West, aged 46, until their divorce last year.

Together, they have four children: North, aged 10; Saint, aged seven; Chicago, aged five; and Psalm, aged four. 

West, known for his success in fashion and music, has faced significant backlash due to a series of anti-Semitic comments and controversial statements about race, which has led to his retreat from these spheres.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US

Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US
'Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world'

'Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world'
Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’

Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’
Probe into Russell Brand´s 2008 departure defended by BBC head

Probe into Russell Brand´s 2008 departure defended by BBC head
Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’

Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’
Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’

Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’
Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras

Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras
Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors

Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors
Hollywood stars unite for common cause: Find out here

Hollywood stars unite for common cause: Find out here

Prince William urged to steer clear of Bill Gates

Prince William urged to steer clear of Bill Gates

Prince William preempts criticism on US visit with clever move

Prince William preempts criticism on US visit with clever move

Sofía Vergara calls 2023 ‘interesting year’ amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara calls 2023 ‘interesting year’ amid Joe Manganiello divorce