Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: Party pals of YEARS now linking up

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr have been to a multitude of parties simultaneously in their shared social circle

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have crossed paths and shared social circles for several years, before their recent link-up, according to sources.

They have attended the same parties, including Odell's birthday celebration and Michael Rubin's July 4th White Party. Although they haven't been photographed together, their presence at these events highlights their shared social connections.

The Kardashians star also attended Odell's 30th birthday party in Los Angeles, but again, there were no photos capturing them together. Kim is reportedly open to finding love again if the right person comes along, but she is currently focused on being a mother and expanding her business ventures.

Odell Beckham Jr., who recently ended his long-term relationship with Lauren Wood, now has more time to enjoy parties with his famous and attractive friends.

Meanwhile, sources told DailyMail.com that Kim isn’t dating anyone seriously these days.

“Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” the source explained.

“She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

Kim Kardashian was previously married to the controversial rapper Kanye West, aged 46, until their divorce last year.

Together, they have four children: North, aged 10; Saint, aged seven; Chicago, aged five; and Psalm, aged four.

West, known for his success in fashion and music, has faced significant backlash due to a series of anti-Semitic comments and controversial statements about race, which has led to his retreat from these spheres.