Six terrorists involved in Bannu suicide attack killed: ISPR

A Pakistan Army convoy travelling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this undated picture. — Reuters/File

Forces conduct two intelligence-based operations in KP.

In Bannu, 8 terrorists were killed, five were arrested.

In North Waziristan IBO, two terrorists were gunned down.

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Thursday gunned down and arrested a number of terrorists that facilitated last month’s attack on a military convoy in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that martyred nine soldiers, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the killing and arrest of the terrorists in a statement issued after the security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations in KP.

In total, the security forces killed eight terrorists and arrested five militants and their facilitators in the operations.

The first operation was conducted in Jani Khel’s general area, in Bannu District, where an “intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists”.

In the shootout, six terrorists were killed and five were arrested.

“These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including facilitation of motorcycle-borne suicide attack on a military convoy at Jani Khel on August 31, 2023, in which nine brave sons of soil laid their lives,” the ISPR said.

The other operation was conducted in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, where two terrorists were killed “in a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists”.

During the operation “weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists”. The sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any other terrorists found in the area, said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said that residents of the area lauded the operation.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” said the ISPR.

Nation cannot be 'coerced' by 'cowardly tactics of terrorists': Gen Munir

Gen Muni after the Bannu suicide attack, had vowed that the nation cannot be “coerced” by the “cowardly tactics of the terrorists” who hold the “misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state”.

“The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state,” Gen Munir had said while interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area.



The COAS had further added that the nation has “fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end”.

“The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured,” he had said.

The ISPR had said that during the visit Gen Munir was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. He also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured troops.

“The Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge,” the army chief had said while appreciating the “high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops”.