Elon Musk dismisses criticism over Russel Brand

Elon Musk has dismissed criticism directed towards him for refusing to ban Russel Brand on X, formerly known as Twitter after the comedian was accused of rape.

A joint investigation by the Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 aired over the weekend carried accusations of rape and assault against Brand between 2006 and 2013, when he was working for the broadcaster as well as Channel 4.



“He is not suspended on this platform. Innocent until proven guilty,” said Musk while commenting on a report that said, "YouTube suspends Russel Brand from making off the streaming site after sex assault claims."

Elon defend Brand’s position as an alternative media voice, he said the media doesn’t “like the competition.”



London police said on Monday they had received an allegation of a sexual assault dating back 20 years following media reports about comedian and actor Russell Brand.

Brand, 48, said on Saturday he had never had non-consensual sex when the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" reported that four women had accused him of sexual assaults, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.