sports
Friday, September 22, 2023
Liverpool stages comeback to beat LASK Linz 3-1 in Europa League opener

Friday, September 22, 2023

Liverpool stages comeback to beat LASK Linz 3-1 in Europa League opener. x/LFCphoto
Liverpool faced another early setback in their match against LASK Linz in the Europa League on Thursday, falling behind for the fourth time in five matches this season. However, they showed their resilience and fought back to secure a 3-1 victory in Linz. 

Playing in the Europa League for the first time since finishing as runners-up in 2016, Liverpool made the bold move of changing their entire starting lineup for the away fixture against LASK Linz. 

Their decision appeared questionable when, in the 14th minute, Sascha Horvath delivered a corner to Florian Flecker, who unleashed a powerful strike from just outside the Liverpool box, leaving goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with no chance.

Liverpool's response was swift. Darwin Nunez levelled the score in the 55th minute from the penalty spot after Luis Diaz was brought down inside the box. 

Manager Jurgen Klopp then introduced some of his regular starters in the 61st minute.

Just two minutes after the substitutions, Liverpool surged ahead. Ryan Gravenberch made a dynamic run down the right flank and delivered a low cross that found Diaz in a perfect position to score from close range.

Mohamed Salah, who came on as a second-half substitute, sealed the victory for Liverpool with a poacher's goal two minutes from time.

In other Europa League matches, Romelu Lukaku's goal earned last year's finalists, Roma, a 2-1 victory against Sheriff. 

Bayer Leverkusen dominated Swedish side Hacken with a 4-0 win, while Rennes cruised past Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in France. Spanish side Villarreal, however, suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat at the hands of Panathinaikos in Greece.

