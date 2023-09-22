 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Fans react to Noel Gallaghers music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations
Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations

Noel Gallagher has recently come under heavy fire for casting his friend Russell Brand in the 2011 music video for his High Flying Birds - AKA... What a Life, as the fans revisited the video after the latter has been accused of rape, sexual harassment, and emotional abuse.

The video features Brand playing the character of the villain known as The Dark and coercing a distressed woman into drinking to potion.

Though Brand has denied all the accusations labelled against him and declared them to be criminal, fans have revisited the 2011 music video with some claiming that they see it in a new light after the accusations against the comedian surfaced.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life!

One of the fans commented on Noel's video following the accusations against Russell, stating, "Erm Noel, you might want to edit this video now mate...The Russell Brand portion of the video hits a lot different now what with the new allegations."

The fan continued that they hated the video of the song as Brand spoiled a rocking song with Noel's messiah fantasies, adding, "NOW I loathe it even more for letting #RussellBrand parade his creepy r*pe/mind control routine. #Dispatches." 

More From Entertainment:

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo
Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration

Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration
Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi
In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth video

In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest

Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest
Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’

Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’
Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations video

Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations