Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations

Noel Gallagher has recently come under heavy fire for casting his friend Russell Brand in the 2011 music video for his High Flying Birds - AKA... What a Life, as the fans revisited the video after the latter has been accused of rape, sexual harassment, and emotional abuse.

The video features Brand playing the character of the villain known as The Dark and coercing a distressed woman into drinking to potion.

Though Brand has denied all the accusations labelled against him and declared them to be criminal, fans have revisited the 2011 music video with some claiming that they see it in a new light after the accusations against the comedian surfaced.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life!

One of the fans commented on Noel's video following the accusations against Russell, stating, "Erm Noel, you might want to edit this video now mate...The Russell Brand portion of the video hits a lot different now what with the new allegations."



The fan continued that they hated the video of the song as Brand spoiled a rocking song with Noel's messiah fantasies, adding, "NOW I loathe it even more for letting #RussellBrand parade his creepy r*pe/mind control routine. #Dispatches."