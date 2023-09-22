Ban on pillion riding announced in Karachi, other Sindh districts

Traffic police staff issuing challan to people riding bikes without a helmet at Zainab Market in Karachi February 04, 2021. — PPI/File

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other districts of the province due to 'Chup Tazia' processions taking place on September 25 and Eid Milad-un-Nabi events on September 29.

The order came in response to a letter from the Sindh police chief, who had recommended that to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incidents during the processions, it is necessary to take immediate measures.

“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh," a notification from the department read.

The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform, and employees of the essential services.

Karachi

S. No District Duration Areas 1 Central 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole areas of district 2 East 8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole areas of district

3 South Zone 7-8 Rabi-ul-Awal and 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awal District South, City, and Keamari

Hyderabad

S. No

District

Duration

Areas

1 Hyderabad 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Entire district 2 Dadu 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Entire district

Sukkur

S. No

District

Duration

Areas

1 Sukkur 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Whole district Sukkur 2 Khairpur 8-12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Whole district Khairpur

3 Ghotki 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Whole district Ghotki



Larkana

S. No

District

Duration

Areas

1 Larkana 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city, Barkani city, Dokri city, and Badeh city 2 Kamber 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Kamber, Shahdadkot city 3 Jacobabad 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Jacobabad city, Thul city, Garhi Khairo city 4 Kashmore 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Kashmore, Kandhkot

Shaheed Benazirabad