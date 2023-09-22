Ban on pillion riding announced in Karachi, other Sindh districts

Friday, September 22, 2023
KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other districts of the province due to 'Chup Tazia' processions taking place on September 25 and Eid Milad-un-Nabi events on September 29.
The order came in response to a letter from the Sindh police chief, who had recommended that to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incidents during the processions, it is necessary to take immediate measures.
“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh," a notification from the department read.
The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform, and employees of the essential services.
|S. No
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Central
|11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole areas of district
|2
|East
|8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole areas of district
|3
|South Zone
|7-8 Rabi-ul-Awal and 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|District South, City, and Keamari
|S. No
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Hyderabad
|11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Entire district
|2
|Dadu
|11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Entire district
|S. No
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Sukkur
|11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole district Sukkur
|2
|Khairpur
|8-12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole district Khairpur
|3
|Ghotki
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole district Ghotki
|S. No
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Larkana
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city, Barkani city, Dokri city, and Badeh city
|2
|Kamber
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Kamber, Shahdadkot city
|3
|Jacobabad
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Jacobabad city, Thul city, Garhi Khairo city
|4
|Kashmore
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Kashmore, Kandhkot
|S. No
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|SBA
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Nawabshah city