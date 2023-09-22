 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Ban on pillion riding announced in Karachi, other Sindh districts

Friday, September 22, 2023

Traffic police staff issuing challan to people riding bikes without a helmet at Zainab Market in Karachi February 04, 2021. — PPI/File
KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other districts of the province due to 'Chup Tazia' processions taking place on September 25 and Eid Milad-un-Nabi events on September 29.

The order came in response to a letter from the Sindh police chief, who had recommended that to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incidents during the processions, it is necessary to take immediate measures.

“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh," a notification from the department read.

The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform, and employees of the essential services.

Karachi

S. NoDistrictDurationAreas
1Central11 and 12 Rabi-ul-AwalWhole areas of district
2East8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-AwalWhole areas of district
3South Zone7-8 Rabi-ul-Awal and 11-12 Rabi-ul-AwalDistrict South, City, and Keamari

Hyderabad

S. No
District
Duration
Areas
1Hyderabad 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Entire district
2Dadu11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Entire district

Sukkur

S. No
District
Duration
Areas
1Sukkur11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Whole district Sukkur
2Khairpur8-12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Whole district Khairpur
3Ghotki12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Whole district Ghotki

Larkana

S. No
District
Duration
Areas
1Larkana12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city, Barkani city, Dokri city, and Badeh city 
2Kamber12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Kamber, Shahdadkot city
3Jacobabad12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Jacobabad city, Thul city, Garhi Khairo city
4Kashmore12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Kashmore, Kandhkot

Shaheed Benazirabad

S. No
District
Duration
Areas
1SBA12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Nawabshah city

