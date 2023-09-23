 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Asian Games 2023 begins with glitzy opening ceremony

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

People watch the light show of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games taking place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium from the promenade of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou in China´s eastern Zhejiang province on September 23, 2023.  — AFP
People watch the light show of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games taking place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium from the promenade of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou in China´s eastern Zhejiang province on September 23, 2023.  — AFP

The Asian Games 2023 kicked off with a glitzy grand opening ceremony held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China on Saturday.

Throughout the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023, a fusion of China's rich cultural heritage and its contemporary dynamism was on full display. The performance involved seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technologies.

The ceremony began with a breathtaking performance, where Chinese military forces marched past the audience, proudly holding the national flag. Chinese President Xi Jinping made a special appearance at the ceremony, emphasising the importance of the Asian Games in promoting regional cooperation and friendship.

Adding to the spectacle were the Asian Games mascots, who graced the stadium with their presence, captivating the audience with their joyful dances and interactive performances.

Pakistani athletes also made their mark at the opening ceremony, with a 262-member contingent participating in the games. The Pakistani squad comprises 53 female and 137 male athletes, competing across 24 different sports in the Asian Games.

Renowned Pakistani shooter GM Bashir led the delegation, instilling hopes for medals and glory in the hearts of the nation.

Several other countries taking part in the event have showcased their unique cultural outfits during the opening ceremony, adding a lively and colourful atmosphere to the event. At the same time, mascots and volunteers enthusiastically greet the athletes as they proudly carry their national flags while walking in the parade.

It must be noted that the Asian Games will have 483 events and 61 disciplines across 40 sports. China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, India and Hong Kong are sending about 600 athletes.

More From Sports:

Pakistan qualify for SAFF U19 Championship semi-finals

Pakistan qualify for SAFF U19 Championship semi-finals
Gautam Gambhir expects Babar Azam to shine in World Cup video

Gautam Gambhir expects Babar Azam to shine in World Cup
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'smoke goal' fires up Al-Nassr to burn down Al-Ahli 4-3 video

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'smoke goal' fires up Al-Nassr to burn down Al-Ahli 4-3
China blocks three Indian athletes from competing in 19th Asian Games

China blocks three Indian athletes from competing in 19th Asian Games
Asian Games: Robots takeover China's host city

Asian Games: Robots takeover China's host city
World Cup 2023: Delay in Indian visa forces Pakistan to 'cancel Dubai trip'

World Cup 2023: Delay in Indian visa forces Pakistan to 'cancel Dubai trip'
Boga's heroic goal lifts Nice over Monaco to top of Ligue 1

Boga's heroic goal lifts Nice over Monaco to top of Ligue 1

Seven Caribbean nations and US to co-host biggest-ever 2024 T20 World Cup

Seven Caribbean nations and US to co-host biggest-ever 2024 T20 World Cup
Here is how Mohammad Haris backed injured Naseem Shah after missing WC squad

Here is how Mohammad Haris backed injured Naseem Shah after missing WC squad
Pakistan beat Australia to secure third win at 'Over 40s Global Cup'

Pakistan beat Australia to secure third win at 'Over 40s Global Cup'
World Cup 2023: Here's the breakdown of $10 million mega event's prize money pool

World Cup 2023: Here's the breakdown of $10 million mega event's prize money pool
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo dances with Al-Nassr teammates in traditional Saudi garb video

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo dances with Al-Nassr teammates in traditional Saudi garb