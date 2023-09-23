Asian Games 2023 begins with glitzy opening ceremony

People watch the light show of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games taking place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium from the promenade of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou in China´s eastern Zhejiang province on September 23, 2023. — AFP

The Asian Games 2023 kicked off with a glitzy grand opening ceremony held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China on Saturday.

Throughout the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023, a fusion of China's rich cultural heritage and its contemporary dynamism was on full display. The performance involved seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technologies.



The ceremony began with a breathtaking performance, where Chinese military forces marched past the audience, proudly holding the national flag. Chinese President Xi Jinping made a special appearance at the ceremony, emphasising the importance of the Asian Games in promoting regional cooperation and friendship.

Adding to the spectacle were the Asian Games mascots, who graced the stadium with their presence, captivating the audience with their joyful dances and interactive performances.

Pakistani athletes also made their mark at the opening ceremony, with a 262-member contingent participating in the games. The Pakistani squad comprises 53 female and 137 male athletes, competing across 24 different sports in the Asian Games.

Renowned Pakistani shooter GM Bashir led the delegation, instilling hopes for medals and glory in the hearts of the nation.

Several other countries taking part in the event have showcased their unique cultural outfits during the opening ceremony, adding a lively and colourful atmosphere to the event. At the same time, mascots and volunteers enthusiastically greet the athletes as they proudly carry their national flags while walking in the parade.

It must be noted that the Asian Games will have 483 events and 61 disciplines across 40 sports. China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, India and Hong Kong are sending about 600 athletes.