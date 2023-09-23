 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Web Desk

Katy Perry's parents stop Meghan and Harry for selfie

Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Harry and Meghan were introduced onstage as special guests and they presented Kevin Costner with an honorary award as they made a surprise appearance at the actor's  'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by their friends Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres.

Singer Katy Perry's parents were also present at the event and they stopped Meghan and Harry to take a selfie with the royal couple. 

The fundraising event - where 'last chance' tables cost $12,000 - was hosted at the oceanside estate of Kevin Costner in Summerland. 

The couple recently returned from Germany after attending the Invictus Games.

Their appearance at the event has been seen as the duo's campaign to win Hollywood over.

