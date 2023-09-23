 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: 'He's an inspiration to me'

Keanu Reeves’s girlfriend Alexandra Grant is much happier since John Wick star came into her life
Keanu Reeves’s girlfriend Alexandra Grant is much happier since 'John Wick' star came into her life 

Keanu Reeves’s girlfriend Alexandra Grant can’t stop gushing over her “creative” and “kind” boyfriend.

As she attended the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards on Friday, Reeves was not seen with her. When asked if she felt confident on the red carpet without him, the visual artist spoke from her heart.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she told PEOPLE.

“I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

"It's interdependent and independent in the best ways,” she reflected.

The artist dived deeper into their relationship dynamic, sharing how the two inspire each other.

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’”

“He's such an inspiration to me,” she added of the John Wick star. “He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard.”

Reeves has even changed her art for the “happier,” she heartily confessed.

Recalling an incident when a studio visitor told her so, she said, “I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier.’”

“That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier.”

