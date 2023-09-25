Taylor Swift's thoughtful gesture steals hearts at Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift, the 33-year old music sensation, was captured in a TikTok video, at her new flame Travis Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium this past Sunday.

Taylor Swift was spotted diligently engaging in some responsible cleanup duties, picking up after herself, and straightening up the luxury box she sat in at the game, as she had multiple empty bottles and cups in both hands, ready for disposal.



In the video's caption, the TikTok user commended Taylor, dubbing her "an angel" for her considerate actions amidst the clutter. Fans of the singer showered her with praise for her down-to-earth demeanor in response to the video.

Responses to her tidying up included descriptions such as "a polite queen," "the most charming individual," and "an incredibly kind-hearted person."



Swift took center stage after receiving an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to witness the Kansas City Chiefs, a team he plays for, convincingly defeat the Chicago Bears in a home game.

During the sun-soaked afternoon in Kansas City, the 12-time Grammy Award winner was clad in a red and white ensemble as she enjoyed the game alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites.

The entertainment didn't stop there. Kelce managed to secure a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and the reigning Super Bowl champions proceeded to secure a resounding 41-10 victory.

Although Kelce didn't engage with reporters following the game, he was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in the company of Swift.