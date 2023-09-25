 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's thoughtful gesture steals hearts at Travis Kelce's game

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Taylor Swifts thoughtful gesture steals hearts at Travis Kelces game
Taylor Swift's thoughtful gesture steals hearts at Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift, the 33-year old music sensation, was captured in a TikTok video, at her new flame Travis Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium this past Sunday.

Taylor Swift was spotted diligently engaging in some responsible cleanup duties, picking up after herself, and straightening up the luxury box she sat in at the game, as she had multiple empty bottles and cups in both hands, ready for disposal.

In the video's caption, the TikTok user commended Taylor, dubbing her "an angel" for her considerate actions amidst the clutter. Fans of the singer showered her with praise for her down-to-earth demeanor in response to the video.

Responses to her tidying up included descriptions such as "a polite queen," "the most charming individual," and "an incredibly kind-hearted person."

Swift took center stage after receiving an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to witness the Kansas City Chiefs, a team he plays for, convincingly defeat the Chicago Bears in a home game.

During the sun-soaked afternoon in Kansas City, the 12-time Grammy Award winner was clad in a red and white ensemble as she enjoyed the game alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites.

The entertainment didn't stop there. Kelce managed to secure a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and the reigning Super Bowl champions proceeded to secure a resounding 41-10 victory.

Although Kelce didn't engage with reporters following the game, he was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in the company of Swift.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids know ‘nothing of their heritage’: ‘Terribly sad!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids know ‘nothing of their heritage’: ‘Terribly sad!’
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian ‘ridiculous’ antics makes her nannies’ life hell video

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian ‘ridiculous’ antics makes her nannies’ life hell
Sophie Turner planning every move to maintain public image amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner planning every move to maintain public image amid Joe Jonas divorce
Taylor Swift plays ‘crucial role’ amid Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce

Taylor Swift plays ‘crucial role’ amid Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce
Usher gets candid about competing with sports star David Beckham

Usher gets candid about competing with sports star David Beckham
Miley Cyrus avoids Liam Hemsworth romance mistakes with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus avoids Liam Hemsworth romance mistakes with Maxx Morando
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoy sisterhood at night out: See Pics

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoy sisterhood at night out: See Pics
Kendall Jenner's latest ramp walk under the scanner: Read why

Kendall Jenner's latest ramp walk under the scanner: Read why

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023 video

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023
Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals

Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals
WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal

WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal