Monday, September 25, 2023
Adele's Vegas residency takes chaotic turn as drunken fans are escorted out

Adele revealed a hilarious incident when her weekend Vegas residency took a chaotic turn as some people were too drunk to be present in the show, and her security had to escort them out.

Adele has been entertaining her fans at her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas. During a recent show, the songstress mentioned how her previous show left a mark on her memory by going absolutely crazy.

According to The Mirror, the 35-year-old singer explained that her previous show was on Mexican Independence Day, and a lot of celebrations were going on.

She continued, "A lot of attendees started acting wild after getting too drunk, and they had to be escorted out by security."

The hitmaker quipped that if she had not been the performer at that time, she would have also joined the partying people and got hammered.

However, the Rolling In The Deep singer appeared to be very proud of herself for conquering her alcohol addiction. She said, "I have not been drinking, and it's doing me very, very well." 

