World Cup 2023: 'Strong chance' of India issuing visa to Pakistan team today

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed (centre) plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Indian embassy in Pakistan to get NOC later today.

ICC asked India to expedite process.

Pakistan are only team to not have received visa.

LAHORE: The Pakistani cricket squad is expected to get visas for travelling to India for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, sources said Monday, with just days remaining for the mega event to kick off in the neighbouring nation.



As the squad did not receive the visas earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had intimated the International Cricket Council, which directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to expedite the process.

The sources mentioned that the Indian embassy in Pakistan is expected to receive a non-objection certificate from its home ministry later today, following which it will immediately issue the visas.

Pakistan are the only one out of nine teams who haven't been issued their visas yet, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The sources revealed that the national squad would travel to Hyderabad, India, from Dubai. It will then go against New Zealand on September 29 in a warm-up match.

Travel between the two countries is usually an issue for players due to the diplomatic tensions between the governments.

Pakistan and India haven't played bilateral series in any format since 2012-13. Pakistan last toured India for ODI and T20I series. The two arch-rivals played a Test against each other back in 2007.

Pakistan's schedule for World Cup

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 1:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

Reserves

Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.