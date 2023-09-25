 
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Saim Ayub's fireworks lead Guyana Warriors to maiden CPL title

Pakistan sensation Saim Ayub celebrates after leading his side to victory in CPL, on September 24, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns
Pakistan sensation Saim Ayub smashed a magnificent half-century to lead Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) to their maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Sunday, beating Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in Guyana.

The young batter hit a maximum to cap off the dominant victory — of nine wickets — before the Warriors sprinted onto the field along with skipper Imran Tahir to celebrate wildly.

Ayub was able to smash 52 runs in 41 balls with the help of two fours and five sixes, while Shai Hope helped him achieve the target as he scored 32 runs in the same number of balls.

In awe of Ayub, Hope said: "I thought we both saw off each other well." "He is a quality player, just love to see him bat. He is very easy on the eye and I hope he can continue going from strength to strength and probably get into that Pakistan team."

Tahir, who was emotional after the victory, thanked his critics for motivating his side to win their maiden title in the 11th edition of the tournament.

"Look, it's beautiful. It's been a great experience, been playing for this beautiful franchise and for these beautiful people who always come and support us," he said.

It must be noted that Ayub has played eight T20I matches over the course of his brief career for Pakistan after making his debut in March this year against Afghanistan. He has scored 123 runs in seven innings with a highest score of 49, so far. 

