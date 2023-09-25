 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Islamabad Admin establishes ‘support desks’ for overseas Pakistanis

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistani Jawad Sohrab Malik. — APP/File
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistani Jawad Sohrab Malik. — APP/File

In order to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis and provide them with multiple essential civic facilities with ease through one window operation, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistani Jawad Sohrab Malik has said that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has established designated desks within its offices and at the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

On the special instruction of Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the CDA’s special desk will assist with the transfer of residential plots, approval of building designs, issuance of completion certificates, payment of annual property tax, and quarterly payment of water supply and other miscellaneous payments for Overseas Pakistanis, SAPM Malik said.

He said that the government has established new support desks for overseas Pakistanis. The support desks will offer a wide range of services, including assistance with housing, property taxes, and other government services, APP reported on Monday. 

The goal of the support desks is to make it easier for overseas Pakistanis to access government services and to increase their trust in the government.

Malik further said that the official staff from all relevant agencies including the CDA, Revenue Department, and Islamabad Police will be present at the support desks to assist and guide the overseas citizens.

SAPM said that the designated support desk services will be extended to other institutions at the federal and provincial levels that offer services to overseas Pakistanis. This means that overseas citizens can access a wide range of services at the support desks, from all levels of government.

This significant move is expected to increase the trust that the overseas diaspora has in the government, adding that it will also help to make it easier for overseas citizens to access government services with ease.

The support desks are located in ICT’s Offices at G-11/4 and CDA’s building at G-7/2 Islamabad, which will be open to all overseas Pakistanis, regardless of where they live in the world. 

More From Pakistan:

Indian father, son arrive in Pakistan to seek refuge from ‘Hindu terrorists’ video

Indian father, son arrive in Pakistan to seek refuge from ‘Hindu terrorists’
Confusion surrounds Imran Khan's shifting from Attock to Adiala jail despite IHC directives

Confusion surrounds Imran Khan's shifting from Attock to Adiala jail despite IHC directives
In UK sojourn, PM Kakar assures investors of Pakistan's commitment to IMF programme

In UK sojourn, PM Kakar assures investors of Pakistan's commitment to IMF programme
Army chief stresses need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society

Army chief stresses need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society
KU students suffer as teachers' strike continues

KU students suffer as teachers' strike continues
Shift Imran Khan to Adiala jail, IHC directs authorities

Shift Imran Khan to Adiala jail, IHC directs authorities
Granting adjournments in cases is a matter of past: CJP Isa

Granting adjournments in cases is a matter of past: CJP Isa
Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, arrested in Lahore

Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, arrested in Lahore
Egypt makes polio certificate mandatory for Pakistan

Egypt makes polio certificate mandatory for Pakistan
'Justice Masood expressed dismay over ex-CJ Bandial’s inappropriate phone call'

'Justice Masood expressed dismay over ex-CJ Bandial’s inappropriate phone call'
Karachi-Lahore flights face GPS signal interruptions

Karachi-Lahore flights face GPS signal interruptions
Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan ‘recovered’ after nearly 5 months

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan ‘recovered’ after nearly 5 months