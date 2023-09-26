 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Zarmeen Zehra

Security forces kill three terrorists in Tirah IBO

A Pakistan Army convoy travelling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this undated picture. — Reuters/File
  • Forces conduct intelligence-based operation in KP.
  • One slain militant actively involved in multiple terrorist activities.
  • Sanitisation of area being carried out, says ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

According to a statement from the military's media wing, the security forces conducted the operation on the night of September 25-26 after they received reports of terrorists' presence in the area.

"During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists which resulted in the killing of three terrorists," said the statement. 

One of the terrorists included Commander Kifayat alias Tor Adnan who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as the killing of innocent civilians, read the statement. 

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," it said, adding that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

On September 24, a soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an IBO in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan. 

ISPR stated that Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, 21, who was a resident of District Khanewal, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.

