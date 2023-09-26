Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Touchdown or just a passing fling?

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce have been making headlines recently, but sources close to the pair suggest that they are taking their time to explore their budding connection.

After Swift made a surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to watch Kelce's game against the Chicago Bears, rumors of their romance went into overdrive.

However, an inside source revealed to PEOPLE that they are taking things slow and enjoying each other's company in the "super, super early days."

"They're having fun," the source revealed. "This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family."

During the game, the 33-year-old Grammy winner cheered on the Chiefs from Kelce's suite, sitting alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. They appeared to be quite comfortable in each other's presence, chatting and laughing throughout the game.

After the Chiefs' impressive 41-10 victory, Swift and Kelce were caught on video leaving the stadium together and subsequently driving off in a car from Kelce's personal collection. The car had been featured at 87 & Running's Kelce Car Jam, a charity event that the NFL star participated in earlier that week.

Following the game, Kelce arranged for an intimate gathering at a rented-out restaurant with friends and family, with Swift in attendance. Sources described the couple as "cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting."

As for the future of their relationship, the insider shared, "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure."

Rumors about Swift and Kelce's romance had been circulating for some time. Kelce had even invited Swift to attend the game while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show podcast a few days before her visit.

During the podcast, host Pat McAfee asked Kelce to address the widely discussed dating rumors. While Kelce didn't confirm whether they had met in person, he did mention that he had "thrown the ball in her court."

Fans and media outlets are eagerly watching for further developments in this intriguing celebrity relationship, but for now, it seems that Swift and Kelce are content with taking their time and enjoying each other's company.