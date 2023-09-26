 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Travis Kelce's jersey in popular demand amid Taylor Swift romance

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Taylor Swift's new beau Travis Kelce just became the talk of the town, and Swifties are eager to know more about it.

Taylor was recently seen enjoying and rooting for Travis during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, alongside his mom, at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Post-match, NFL’s e-commerce partner Fanatics saw a huge demand in Travis’ No.87 jersey.

A spokesperson for Fanatics told PEOPLE, “Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com.”

Previously, Travis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show podcast and joked about “throwing the ball” in Taylor’s court after he saw her perform in the same stadium where his match was scheduled.

"I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead Stadium,” he recalled his conversation with the Anti-Hero hitmaker, “You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's more lit."

Moreover, after the game, the two went to a restaurant where eye-witnesses told Entertainment Tonight that Taylor bought out the entire restaurant and paid for the diners in order to reserve the premises for just her and Travis. 

