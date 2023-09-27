Meghan Markle needs to forget about being a ‘duchess’

Meghan Markle has just been called out for trying to continually paint herself like a Duchess in the US.

Claims about all of this have been presented by brand and culture expert, Nick Ede.

According to the Daily Mail he started off by referencing what he believes to be the couple’s reason for a public separation, and said, “What is actually happening is they are trying now to undo the damage they did with the Harry & Meghan documentary and Spare, which made them into a toxic couple.”

“The first way to do that is to allow Meghan to get away from the victim narrative and away from Harry so people can see who she is.”

In order to do that, “Meghan needs to forget about being a duchess and forget about good works.”

Mr Ede also admitted, “She is 100 per cent a celebrity and will concentrate on that while Harry does whatever moves him.”

Before concluding he also added, “If they are wise, they will copy the Beckhams, where each half of the couple has their own ‘thing’ and they do only a small amount together. She could easily earn a million dollars. There is a lot of money which she will make very easily — as long as she does it away from him.”