 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie traps in midlife crisis amid Brad Pitt drama?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Angelina Jolie traps in midlife crisis amid Brad Pitt drama?

Angelina Jolie is known for her candour, confidence, and courage. However, in the latest interview, the Hollywood star power shared her life's insights and vulnerabilities that were mostly hidden from the public eye.

In a chat with Vogue, the Tomb Raider star opened up about feeling "a bit down these days," noting, 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Explaining her inner struggle, the megastar revealed that she is in the process of "transitioning as a person."

Adding, "We had a lot of healing to do. We're still finding our footing."

The eye-brow-raising remarks come after a long court battle with superstar ex-Brad Pitt over children.

The industry's most loved power couple had a controversial romantic life. They started dating in 2005, and the pair exchanged vows in 2014 in South France.

However, their budding romance hit a roadblock when Angelina leveled bombshell allegations that Brad physically abused her and their children in 2016 on a private flight, leading their relationship to pieces.

Meanwhile, the pair shares six children, including three adopted.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video
Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama video

Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty
Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle tough choice before Prince Harry marriage

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle tough choice before Prince Harry marriage
Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection

Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection
Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch video

Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch
Kanye West hides 'marital issues' with new wife Bianca Censori via indecent PDA

Kanye West hides 'marital issues' with new wife Bianca Censori via indecent PDA
Kanye West resumes music career in style after Venice controversy

Kanye West resumes music career in style after Venice controversy
Jennifer Aniston gives tough competition to Emily Ratajkowski amid Justin Theroux fling

Jennifer Aniston gives tough competition to Emily Ratajkowski amid Justin Theroux fling

Duchess of Edinburgh's Italy visit a snub to Prince William? video

Duchess of Edinburgh's Italy visit a snub to Prince William?

‘Chaotic’ Amber Heard has ‘burned’ Elon Musk

‘Chaotic’ Amber Heard has ‘burned’ Elon Musk