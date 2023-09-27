Angelina Jolie traps in midlife crisis amid Brad Pitt drama?

Angelina Jolie is known for her candour, confidence, and courage. However, in the latest interview, the Hollywood star power shared her life's insights and vulnerabilities that were mostly hidden from the public eye.



In a chat with Vogue, the Tomb Raider star opened up about feeling "a bit down these days," noting, 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into."

Explaining her inner struggle, the megastar revealed that she is in the process of "transitioning as a person."

Adding, "We had a lot of healing to do. We're still finding our footing."

The eye-brow-raising remarks come after a long court battle with superstar ex-Brad Pitt over children.

The industry's most loved power couple had a controversial romantic life. They started dating in 2005, and the pair exchanged vows in 2014 in South France.

However, their budding romance hit a roadblock when Angelina leveled bombshell allegations that Brad physically abused her and their children in 2016 on a private flight, leading their relationship to pieces.

Meanwhile, the pair shares six children, including three adopted.