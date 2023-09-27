 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Zarmeen Zehra

Gen Munir urges women to take part in KP's 'progress, development'

Zarmeen Zehra

  • COAS holds interactive session at “KPk Women Symposium - 2023”.
  • General Munir also attends the Provincial Apex Committee meeting.
  • "We have to synergise efforts for peace and prosperity of Pakistan."

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday urged women to take part in the “progress and development” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and newly-merged districts, the military’s media wing said.

The army chief passed the remarks during his visit to Peshawar where he held an “interactive session” at the “KPK Women Symposium – 2023”.

While addressing the participants, Gen Munir highlighted that women had contributed positively and played “an important role in the progress of the country throughout the history of Pakistan”. He also emphasised the role of women in “Pakistan’s progress and development is quintessential and most important”.

“Women of KP have continued to face multi-faceted challenges due to prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery at the face of all odds,” Gen Munir was quoted by the ISPR.

During the day-long visit, the army chief also attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker KP Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

The meeting was briefed about the “overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking”.

The moot affirmed that the state and the people were “united for the protection of life and property of citizens”. They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. The Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KP to provide a secure environment for economic development,” Gen Munir said.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by corps commander Peshawar.

