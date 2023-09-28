 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Alia Bhatt wishes 'magical' husband Ranbir Kapoor a 'very happy birthday'

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Alia Bhatt wishes 'magical' husband Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday

Alia Bhatt wished her husband Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday in a short and sweet note.

Taking to her social media, Alia shared a carousel of throwback pictures with Ranbir from their wedding and other intimate moments.

The Darlings actor wrote: “My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me, all I’d like to say is happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical!”

Some of the pictures from the album included Alia kissing Ranbir’s cheek, her posing with his lucky number 8, and throwback images from their mehendi ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia were in a relationship for five years and tied the knot on April 14, 2022. 

Later, in June, Alia surprised everyone when she announced her pregnancy, and gave birth to a baby girl named Raha in November, 2022.

