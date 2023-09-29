 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Mike Tindall admits marrying Zara Tindall is not 'fine and dandy'

Friday, September 29, 2023

Mike Tindall is correcting his misconceptions about marrying Zara Tindall.

The former English Rugby player admits marriage is not an easy game especially if one’s wife belongs to the Royal Family.

Speaking on the ITV show Gamechangers, Mike said: “Everyone thinks that just by marrying Zara that means it's all fine and dandy… But that doesn't stop the fact that you need a job. And it's not that easy, you know - you get quite institutionalised into rugby, it's a way of life and you leave the game and that's not there.”

He adds: "I don't think you can ever sort of describe when you're so used to being around that many people, and understanding, because of it being ingrained in you, where you fit in to then not being that person."

Mike continued: “Zara would say if she was honest it was probably a year it took me to figure out what I was, who I was going to be. You've got to then go carve where the next path is - you can never replace going to work with 35 of your best friends every day."

