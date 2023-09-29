Top leadership calls for unity as nation marks Eid Miladun Nabi

An eye-catching view of the Parliament House illuminated with colorful decoration lights for the celebrations for Eid Miladun Nabi in Islamabad, on September 27, 2023. — Online

The day dawns with a 21-gun salute by the Pakistan Army.

President felicitates nation, Ummah on today's blessed day.

PM wants nation to obey Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings of compassion.

The country's top leadership Friday called for unity as the nation marked Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Prayers were held in mosques and naats — the praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — were recited on loudspeakers, with people also gearing up to hold processions in several cities.

Security measures were also taken in light of large gatherings, while roads will also be blocked to allow the processions to flow smoothly.

The Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and 'Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be hosted in several small and major towns and cities across the country to celebrate the sanctified day and an icon of exceptional religious significance in over 1,400 years old Islamic history.

People also illuminated mosques, shrines, historic sites, public and private buildings, markets, commercial areas, main city roads, and streets with colourful lights and buntings.

The day dawned with a 21-gun salute by the Pakistan Army, who prayed for Pakistan's security and peace as it goes through a turbulent period — facing one of the worst economic crises.

Capturing the true spirit of the auspicious occasion, citizens were seen offering food to the needy, while neighbours and relatives sent each other sweet dishes in the spirit of celebration.

'Mercy for all the worlds'

President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on today's blessed day.

In a message on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awal, he said the arrival of Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity, adding that the arrival of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the greatest and the most blessed event in history.

The president said due to Holy Prophet (PBUH), humanity was honoured with the reward of guidance and mercy from Allah Almighty.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was brought to this world as the "mercy for all the worlds".

Alvi said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was an embodiment of obedience to Allah, justice, compassion, and love towards human beings.

He said Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings are a universal and undying source of guidance for mankind and present solutions to uncountable challenges being faced today and to be faced till the doomsday.

"In the whole life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we find a perfect model not only for faith and worship, but also for all aspects of life."

Alvi said teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with regard to the oneness of Allah, social justice, human rights, gender equality, and welfare of the poor reflected the comprehensiveness and universality of the message of Islam.

He said Pakistan was a country with different cultures and religious diversity. “We should give importance to this diversity and should work diligently for the promotion of unity and better understanding among the fellow citizens.”

The president called for letting down all the forces that were keen to destroy the unity in Pakistan.

"Let us ponder upon the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," he said.

'Compassion, tolerance'

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged the nation to obey Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings of brotherhood and compassion besides following his message of unity to become an example of tolerance and coexistence.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Eid Miladun Nabi, extended his greetings to the whole of the Pakistani nation as well as the Muslim world.

He said the Muslims were fortunate to be the followers of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was the embodiment of all traits being imitable for every human being.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s life was a shining example of compassion, tolerance, and love with his character teaching kindness, justice, and mercy to become a ray of hope in today’s divided world.

The prime minister called for turning to Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s teachings, particularly at a time when Pakistan was faced with different challenges.

Kakar also called for compassion for the poor and needy as emphasised by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"Let us come together to help those who are struggling, become a supporting hand for those in need, and build a better and more equal society for all," he remarked.