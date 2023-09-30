 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Travis Barker's resilience shines amid health struggles

Travis Barker's resilience shines amid health struggles

Travis Barker, the renowned Blink-182 drummer currently embarking on a world tour, recently opened up about his health struggles during the past week. 

Amid the tour's excitement and anticipation of his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian, Barker faced multiple challenges. On Friday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his ordeal with fans, displaying his unwavering resilience.

In his candid post, the 47-year-old musician revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, he underwent a root canal procedure and experienced a flare-up of trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain disorder known for its excruciating facial pain and other distressing symptoms.

"Last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me," he wrote.

Barker, who survived a harrowing plane crash in 2008, remains undaunted by life's trials. He tweeted about his continued discomfort with flying, a fear rooted in that traumatic incident. Nevertheless, he emphasized his strength and determination to live life to the fullest.

His journey to conquer this fear began in 2021 when he boarded a plane for the first time in over a decade, with unwavering support from his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. 

This milestone marked a significant step forward for Barker, who had endured the tragic crash that claimed the lives of four of the six passengers on board. Despite his recent health challenges, Barker's message resonates with his indomitable spirit and dedication to embracing life's adventures.

