Queen Camilla throws down the gauntlet to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla seems to have taken charge of King Charles' PR campaign after the Prince and Princess of Wales were accused of trying to upstage the monarch.

The King's wife is making sure that the people know about the achievements and the daredevil moves their monarch has made throughout his life.



The powerful throwback pictures that appeared on the official Instagram account of the Royal Family on Sunday show the king as a courageous man who doesn't fear the depths of the ocean.

Although the pictures were shared to highlight the significance of his latest royal activity, they came amid allegations that Prince William and Kate Middleton have tried to make every royal event about themselves.





William was accused of stealing the limelight from his father when the king should have dominated the headlines during royal events over the past few months.

While the king is not known for having an inclination to get involved in petty fights, his wife Camilla has a long experience of settling scores with people who would stand in her way.

The Queen was recently accused of being behind a podcast critical of Kate Middleton.

Former Vogue editor Suzy Menke mocked the Princess of Wales over her appearance as she invited an expert to discuss Kate's outfits and jewellery on her podcast Creative Conversations.

She went on to call the Princess of Wales a disappointment in her approach to jewellery and praised Queen Camilla.

















