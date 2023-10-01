 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Milan claim top spot in Serie A after Lazio triumph

Milan players celebrate their victory over Lazio. AFP
AC Milan seized the top spot in Serie A after a convincing 2-0 triumph over Lazio on Saturday, thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Noah Okafor. 

The victory showcased the burgeoning partnership between Pulisic and Rafael Leao, who provided key assists and created numerous opportunities.

With 18 points from seven matches, Milan now lead the Serie A table, establishing a three-point gap over Inter Milan. Lazio, on the other hand, languish in 14th place with just seven points.

Milan's Coach Stefano Pioli commended his team's post-half-time resurgence, highlighting their compactness and determination. Leao's pivotal role in the match was evident as he assisted Pulisic's goal in the 60th minute, unleashing a powerful half-volley that sent the San Siro crowd into a frenzy. 

Leao struck again in the 88th minute, setting up Okafor for Milan's second goal.

Lazio's Felipe Anderson had a chance early in the game, but his shot found the side-netting. Tijjani Reijnders came close for the hosts with a back-heeled finish that struck the post.

Lazio thought they had found a consolation goal late in the match when Pedro's curling effort hit the top corner, but it was disallowed for offside.

Milan, however, faced a potential setback as midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek left the field with an injury in the first half.

In a broader context, Milan's victory solidified their position in Serie A, while Lazio continues to struggle. Milan's next challenge will be in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, followed by a league match against Genoa on October 7th.

Meanwhile, in another Serie A encounter, Napoli secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Lecce, with Victor Osimhen making an impact off the bench. Napoli's win catapulted them into third place, closing the gap on leaders Milan to just four points. 

Leo Ostigard scored his first league goal for Napoli, and Osimhen added another with a header, while late goals from Gianluca Gaetano and Matteo Politano sealed the victory. 

Napoli are now gearing up for a crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

