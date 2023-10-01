 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tyson Fury considers fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson 'lose-lose situation'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

This combination of images shows WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (R) and Mike Tyson. — Reuters/Files
This combination of images shows WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (R) and Mike Tyson. — Reuters/Files

While some fans look forward to seeing World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the ring with boxing legend Mike Tyson one day, chances are it might never happen.

Tyson Fury, 35, seems to have a different opinion about a fight between him and Mike Tyson, no matter how legendary the fight may sound to fans.

During an interview, Fury discussed the legend he was named after and shared that he thinks that a fight between both icons of the boxing world is a "lose-lose situation".

Fury said: “I would have loved to share the ring with him and move around. But if he had won, then people would have said I was rubbish because a 53-year-old beat me. If I had beaten him, then I would have been a bully.

“It was a lose-lose situation for me. It was money; I didn’t need to fight a man past his best.”

Instead, Fury, “The Gypsy King”, fought Deontay Wilder again. He defeated Dillian Whyte and, more recently, Derek Chisora again.

A clash with Oleksandr Usyk fell apart despite the Ukrainian bowing to Fury’s contract stipulations more than once.

However, in contrast, Tyson hasn’t fought or even seemed to have another event in his locker since the Jones stalemate. Training videos still pop up now and again, but there’s no real sense that Tyson will want another exhibition, WBN reported.

His first attempt made 1.5 million sales and cracked the Top 10 United States Pay Per Views. But it left a bad taste in Tyson’s mouth after falling out with Triller.

Tyson’s latest video teases another exhibition, with old foes Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield linked to filling a Pay Per View void.

He again enters the lion’s den with Fury in the opposite corner as he coaches Francis Ngannou.

More From Sports:

Ali Zankawi's misthrow injures judge during men's hammer final at Asian Games

Ali Zankawi's misthrow injures judge during men's hammer final at Asian Games
WATCH: TikToker draws parallels between Pakistan’s 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns video

WATCH: TikToker draws parallels between Pakistan’s 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns
Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan team ahead of first World Cup match in India

Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan team ahead of first World Cup match in India
WATCH: Babar Azam-led Green Shirts relish Hyderabadi cuisine

WATCH: Babar Azam-led Green Shirts relish Hyderabadi cuisine
FC Cincinnati make history, clinch first MLS Supporters' Shield

FC Cincinnati make history, clinch first MLS Supporters' Shield
Premier League upsets: Wolves stun Man City, Spurs shock Liverpool

Premier League upsets: Wolves stun Man City, Spurs shock Liverpool
Milan claim top spot in Serie A after Lazio triumph

Milan claim top spot in Serie A after Lazio triumph
ICC mascots names revealed ahead of World Cup

ICC mascots names revealed ahead of World Cup
Asian Games 2023: India thrash Pakistan 10-2 in hockey

Asian Games 2023: India thrash Pakistan 10-2 in hockey
'Fielding cost us the match,' Rizwan weighs in on NZ warm-up fixture loss

'Fielding cost us the match,' Rizwan weighs in on NZ warm-up fixture loss

World Cup 2023: PCB seeks ICC’s prompt action over Indian visa delay for fans

World Cup 2023: PCB seeks ICC’s prompt action over Indian visa delay for fans
US-backed South Korea nukes Un-led North Korea — in Asian Games basketball

US-backed South Korea nukes Un-led North Korea — in Asian Games basketball