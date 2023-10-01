Tyson Fury considers fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson 'lose-lose situation'

This combination of images shows WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (R) and Mike Tyson. — Reuters/Files

While some fans look forward to seeing World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the ring with boxing legend Mike Tyson one day, chances are it might never happen.

Tyson Fury, 35, seems to have a different opinion about a fight between him and Mike Tyson, no matter how legendary the fight may sound to fans.

During an interview, Fury discussed the legend he was named after and shared that he thinks that a fight between both icons of the boxing world is a "lose-lose situation".

Fury said: “I would have loved to share the ring with him and move around. But if he had won, then people would have said I was rubbish because a 53-year-old beat me. If I had beaten him, then I would have been a bully.

“It was a lose-lose situation for me. It was money; I didn’t need to fight a man past his best.”

Instead, Fury, “The Gypsy King”, fought Deontay Wilder again. He defeated Dillian Whyte and, more recently, Derek Chisora again.

A clash with Oleksandr Usyk fell apart despite the Ukrainian bowing to Fury’s contract stipulations more than once.

However, in contrast, Tyson hasn’t fought or even seemed to have another event in his locker since the Jones stalemate. Training videos still pop up now and again, but there’s no real sense that Tyson will want another exhibition, WBN reported.

His first attempt made 1.5 million sales and cracked the Top 10 United States Pay Per Views. But it left a bad taste in Tyson’s mouth after falling out with Triller.

Tyson’s latest video teases another exhibition, with old foes Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield linked to filling a Pay Per View void.

He again enters the lion’s den with Fury in the opposite corner as he coaches Francis Ngannou.

