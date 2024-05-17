 

Liverpool's new manager's name revealed

Klopp to be succeeded as Liverpool manager next season by Dutch coach

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool as successor Arne Slot confirms replacement. — Reuters

After the announcement in January by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp that this will be his last season with the club, a confirmation surfaced Friday from a Dutch football manager saying that he will replace the German.

In the next season, the manager of a Dutch football club Arne Slot will be succeeding Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool coach, reported ESPN.

"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year," Slot told a news conference Friday.

Slot said: "Until now I was not thinking about this being the build-up to my last match, but that starts coming now."

The 45-year-old noted: "At the beginning of the week you are thinking about training and those kind of things. But the feeling gets stronger now. That is why I'm a little bit late now [for the news conference], because I wanted to say goodbye to some people personally and take time for them, more than just shaking hands."

Dutch football club coach Arne Slot to assume Liverpool's manager position. — Reuters

Feyenoord's coach told the media: "So yeah, the feeling grows. I understand that good results help, but it is very nice to feel that people really are thinking it's a pity that I'm leaving. You can say that with words, but you can feel it if people truly think that way. That does mean a lot to me."

Slot entered with the Dutch club for three years last year. Liverpool has yet to confirm his appointment, but the outlet reported that The Devils have reached a $11.8 million compensation agreement with the Rotterdam-based club.

Pakistan outclass Turkmenistan in CAVA Nation's Volleyball League
Pakistan outclass Turkmenistan in CAVA Nation's Volleyball League
Hockey team has brought immense pride to Pakistan: COAS Gen Munir
Hockey team has brought immense pride to Pakistan: COAS Gen Munir
What did Scottie Scheffler say after being released?
What did Scottie Scheffler say after being released?
In a first, Brazil to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027
In a first, Brazil to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ultimate goal-scoring target
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ultimate goal-scoring target
Scottie Scheffler arrested, handcuffed at Valhalla Golf Club
Scottie Scheffler arrested, handcuffed at Valhalla Golf Club
While interacting with Pakistani mountaineer, Virat Kohli says hopefully he'll visit Pakistan 'soon'
While interacting with Pakistani mountaineer, Virat Kohli says hopefully he'll visit Pakistan 'soon'
T20 World Cup 2024: 15-member Pakistan squad 'finalised'
T20 World Cup 2024: 15-member Pakistan squad 'finalised'
Cricket Australia to set up Pakistan fan zones for November series
Cricket Australia to set up Pakistan fan zones for November series
Shoaib Malik favours Babar-Rizwan duo as Pakistan's opening pair for T20 World Cup
Shoaib Malik favours Babar-Rizwan duo as Pakistan's opening pair for T20 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club looking at this player as Raphaël Varane's replacement
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club looking at this player as Raphaël Varane's replacement
WATCH: Kylian Mbappe in shock after seeing 'himself'
WATCH: Kylian Mbappe in shock after seeing 'himself'