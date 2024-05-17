Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool as successor Arne Slot confirms replacement. — Reuters

After the announcement in January by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp that this will be his last season with the club, a confirmation surfaced Friday from a Dutch football manager saying that he will replace the German.



In the next season, the manager of a Dutch football club Arne Slot will be succeeding Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool coach, reported ESPN.

"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year," Slot told a news conference Friday.

Slot said: "Until now I was not thinking about this being the build-up to my last match, but that starts coming now."

The 45-year-old noted: "At the beginning of the week you are thinking about training and those kind of things. But the feeling gets stronger now. That is why I'm a little bit late now [for the news conference], because I wanted to say goodbye to some people personally and take time for them, more than just shaking hands."

Dutch football club coach Arne Slot to assume Liverpool's manager position. — Reuters

Feyenoord's coach told the media: "So yeah, the feeling grows. I understand that good results help, but it is very nice to feel that people really are thinking it's a pity that I'm leaving. You can say that with words, but you can feel it if people truly think that way. That does mean a lot to me."

Slot entered with the Dutch club for three years last year. Liverpool has yet to confirm his appointment, but the outlet reported that The Devils have reached a $11.8 million compensation agreement with the Rotterdam-based club.