 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears furious over police well being check: ‘It’s about power for cops’

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Britney Spears is not happy with her loved ones calling the police to check on her
Britney Spears is not happy with her loved ones calling the police to check on her 

Britney Spears has got really frustrated after someone from her circle called the police to check on her wellbeing after she recently posted videos in which she danced with knives.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the singer wrote, “Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them.”

She then shared that she’s “getting an apology,” probably from the concerned loved ones who called the police.

“I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!!” she went on furiously.

“As my mom [Lynne] does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions!”

“It’s about power for cops,” she asserted in conclusion.

Last week, it was reported that police had paid the singer a visit to check on her wellbeing.

A spokesperson for the police told Page Six at the time that “Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’

Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’
Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated
Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian continue their playful chat at Jay-Z’s afterparty

Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian continue their playful chat at Jay-Z’s afterparty
Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back

Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back
Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives video

Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives
Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder' video

Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder'
Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’

Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’
Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William video

Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William
Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD

Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event
Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand

Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand