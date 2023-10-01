Britney Spears furious over police well being check: ‘It’s about power for cops’

Britney Spears is not happy with her loved ones calling the police to check on her

Britney Spears has got really frustrated after someone from her circle called the police to check on her wellbeing after she recently posted videos in which she danced with knives.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the singer wrote, “Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them.”

She then shared that she’s “getting an apology,” probably from the concerned loved ones who called the police.

“I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!!” she went on furiously.

“As my mom [Lynne] does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions!”

“It’s about power for cops,” she asserted in conclusion.

Last week, it was reported that police had paid the singer a visit to check on her wellbeing.

A spokesperson for the police told Page Six at the time that “Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being.”