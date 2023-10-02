 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Web Desk

WATCH: Mahira Khan marries close friend Salim Karim in intimate ceremony

Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

This still taken from a short Instagram story released on October 2, 2023, shows Pakistani superstar Mahira (right) with his spouse Salim Khan after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. — Instagram/@anushaytkhan
This still taken from a short Instagram story released on October 2, 2023, shows Pakistani superstar Mahira (right) with his spouse Salim Khan after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. — Instagram/@anushaytkhan  

Mahira Khan, the Pakistani superstar and ace actor, married her close friend Salim Karim — a businessman by profession — in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, revealing her beautiful and elegant look as she proceeded to her spouse, videos released on social media showed.

Mahira Khan's manager and team member Anushay Talha Khan while responding to media reports in August said that the 38-year-old will be tying the knot for the second time in September.

The pleasant moments of her memorable day were shared on social media by Anushay, who manages Mahira Khan's account, and the photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik. Both members of the actor's team posted glimpses of the intimate ceremony on Instagram.

Mahira, who is known for her remarkable expression of talent in superhit movies — including Bol, Manto, Actor In Law, Raees, Verna, and 7 Din Mohabbat In — has been in the hearts of Pakistani entertainment enthusiasts.

Her recent cinematic venture, The Legend of Maula Jatt, received critical acclaim in 2023, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and accomplished star of the Pakistani film industry.

Earlier in 2007, the incredible actor was married to Ali Askari which fell apart in 2015. Mahira and her previous spouse share a 13-year-old son Azlan.

