Taylor Swift enjoys 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce Chiefs game with celeb friends

Monday, October 02, 2023
Amid frantic romantic rumours, Taylor Swift appeared again for the Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer her alleged boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Accompanied by Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and others, the Grammy winner was spotted at the MetLife Stadium, sporting a casual look with blue jeans over a black full-sleeves sweater.

The appearance comes hours after the NFL’s tight end was seen leaving the popstar’s apartment in New York in the latter’s car.

Credit: TheImageDirect.com
Marked as her second attendance, Taylor previously stirred frenzy after being seen at the Chiefs game on September 24—on the 33-year-old invitation.

Reacting to the appearance, Travis described it as “bold” but remained mum on the duo's future.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives,” the 33-year-old opened up on his New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

He continued, “I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he added. “So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

