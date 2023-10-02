 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale Cho Oyu

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday, October 02, 2023

Pakistans most successful female climber Naila Kiani. — Instagram/naila._.kiani
Pakistan's most successful female climber Naila Kiani. — Instagram/naila._.kiani

KARACHI: Pakistan's most successful female climber Naila Kiani added another feather to her cap on Monday when she became the first Pakistani woman to scale Cho Oyu — 8,188m tall and the world's 6th highest peak.

Naila reached the top of Cho Oyu at 12:30pm Nepal Time with the team of Imagine Nepal, which also included Sirbaz Khan.

Naila confirmed to this correspondent via her satellite phone that she has successfully summited the peak, which is her 10th peak of over 8,000m.

She is the first and only Pakistani woman to climb 10 eight-thousanders.

The mother-of-two also confirmed that she and Sirbaz stepped on the top together making the duo jointly the first Pakistanis to summit Cho Oyu.

Kiani had first climbed Gasherbrum II in 2021 before summitting K2 and Gasherbrum I in 2022. Since April this year, Naila Kiani has scaled Annapurna, Mt. Everest, Lhotse, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Manaslu, and Cho Oyu making her the first Pakistani to climb 7 peaks in six months.

"Her determination is truly awe-inspiring, as she conquered the peak in incredibly challenging conditions with very poor visibility and hostile weather. This marathon climb that took over 28 hours is a testament to her strength and mountaineering skills," said Karrar Haidri of Alpine Club of Pakistan.

"We all hope and pray for Naila's safe return from this extraordinary adventure," he added.

More From Sports:

Mission 14: Sirbaz Khan summits world’s 6th highest peak

Mission 14: Sirbaz Khan summits world’s 6th highest peak
Haris Rauf recalls his struggles before making it big

Haris Rauf recalls his struggles before making it big
Simone Biles nails Yurchenko's double pike at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles nails Yurchenko's double pike at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
‘Too much politics’ in PCB, admits Zaka Ashraf

‘Too much politics’ in PCB, admits Zaka Ashraf
Virat Kohli flies back to Mumbai due to ‘personal emergency’

Virat Kohli flies back to Mumbai due to ‘personal emergency’
Zainab Abbas joins ICC panel as presenter for World Cup 2023

Zainab Abbas joins ICC panel as presenter for World Cup 2023
World Cup 2023: Here's a look into some of shocking upsets in mega event's history

World Cup 2023: Here's a look into some of shocking upsets in mega event's history
Tyson Fury considers fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson 'lose-lose situation'

Tyson Fury considers fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson 'lose-lose situation'
Ali Zankawi's misthrow injures judge during men's hammer final at Asian Games

Ali Zankawi's misthrow injures judge during men's hammer final at Asian Games
WATCH: TikToker draws parallels between Pakistan’s 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns video

WATCH: TikToker draws parallels between Pakistan’s 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns
Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan team ahead of first World Cup match in India

Mickey Arthur joins Pakistan team ahead of first World Cup match in India
WATCH: Babar Azam-led Green Shirts relish Hyderabadi cuisine

WATCH: Babar Azam-led Green Shirts relish Hyderabadi cuisine