'Irregularities' in BSEK results to be investigated

An undated image of students appearing in exams. — PPI

Matric results announced last week for science, general groups.

Thousands of students received same marks in this year's results.

Education Dept, BSEK to investigate probable result manipulation.

KARACHI: Sindh Education Department on Monday announced its decision to probe irregularities in this year's matric results issued by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) after thousands of students received the same marks, raising concerns for possible manipulation in the results.

If 902 marks were given to a batch of supposedly 10 students last year, this year, too, a batch received the exact same scores.

Imran Butt, BSEK Examinations Controller, has said that the board will look into the matter and take due action against those responsible.

"... and if anyone is found involved, we will take action," he added while speaking to Geo News.

Butt also assured that the investigation report will be presented to the higher authorities.

According to the documents available with Geo News, 407 students were awarded 999 marks, while 885 students were given 888 marks.

Meanwhile, 839 students received 901 marks, 907 students received 877 and 912 students were given 905, the documents mentioned.

At least 912 students, according to the documents, got 904 marks, while 894 students were granted 880 marks in their matriculation exams.

Results announcement

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II annual examination results for Science Group, General Group, and deaf and mute candidates were announced last week.

The female students were ahead of the boys, as they excelled in almost all the top positions across three distinct groups.

Meanwhile, among the deaf and mute students, those from the Dewa Academy secure the top spots. Muhammad Sohaib clinched the first position scoring 967 out of 1,100; Bareera Islam closely followed in second place with 963 marks, while Maham Kashif secured the third spot with 949 marks. Their overall passing rate was 99.12%.

In the Science Group, the top two positions were also secured by girls which included Shaheera Fatima from Metropolis School for Girls, who emerged as the frontrunner with a score of 1,044 out of 1,100.

Rabisa Ali from Falcon House Grammar School claimed the second position with 1,035 marks, and Muhammad Umar Iqbal came in third with 1,031 marks, resulting in an overall passing percentage of 86.30%.

The regular and private candidates General Group, too, has female students at the top of the results. Zaitoon Imran Ahmed from Citizen’s Secondary School (Girls Campus) clinched the top position scoring 962 marks out of 1,100; Syeda Khizraa Amir of Iqra Haffaz Girls Secondary School secured the second position with 959 marks; and Nashra Asif came third with 947 marks. The collective passing rate in the group was 51.62%.