Blac Chyna sells personal belongings amid custody battle with Tyga

Blac Chyna, in the midst of an ongoing custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, has taken the unconventional step of selling her personal belongings.

The 35-year-old, now known as Angela White, filed an income and expense declaration in Los Angeles as part of the custody case involving their 10-year-old son, King.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, White revealed that she has resorted to selling items like clothing, purses, and shoes, either through The RealReal or to friends, in order to make ends meet.

This move, she explained, has somewhat supplemented her declining business sales, raking in over $178,000 this year from the resales. However, she emphasized that this is merely a temporary solution, as she will eventually run out of items to sell.

White, who retired from OnlyFans in March, is grappling with mounting bills due to the ongoing court battle and is requesting that Tyga cover her legal and accounting fees amounting to $125,000.

The mother of two is locked in a legal battle with the rapper over both legal and physical custody of their son, King. She alleges that Tyga has been obstructing her 24-hour weekly visits with her child, refusing direct communication and withholding information about King's health records, residence, and school location.

Sources have countered these claims, asserting that Tyga has been financially supporting King's education, medical expenses, and daily needs. Meanwhile, White seeks court orders to establish a consistent visitation schedule that Tyga cannot obstruct.