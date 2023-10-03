 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blac Chyna sells personal belongings amid custody battle with Tyga

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Blac Chyna sells personal belongings amid custody battle with Tyga
Blac Chyna sells personal belongings amid custody battle with Tyga

Blac Chyna, in the midst of an ongoing custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, has taken the unconventional step of selling her personal belongings. 

The 35-year-old, now known as Angela White, filed an income and expense declaration in Los Angeles as part of the custody case involving their 10-year-old son, King.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, White revealed that she has resorted to selling items like clothing, purses, and shoes, either through The RealReal or to friends, in order to make ends meet. 

This move, she explained, has somewhat supplemented her declining business sales, raking in over $178,000 this year from the resales. However, she emphasized that this is merely a temporary solution, as she will eventually run out of items to sell.

White, who retired from OnlyFans in March, is grappling with mounting bills due to the ongoing court battle and is requesting that Tyga cover her legal and accounting fees amounting to $125,000.

The mother of two is locked in a legal battle with the rapper over both legal and physical custody of their son, King. She alleges that Tyga has been obstructing her 24-hour weekly visits with her child, refusing direct communication and withholding information about King's health records, residence, and school location.

Sources have countered these claims, asserting that Tyga has been financially supporting King's education, medical expenses, and daily needs. Meanwhile, White seeks court orders to establish a consistent visitation schedule that Tyga cannot obstruct.

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper makes surprise appearance at 'Maestro' premiere amid actors' strike video

Bradley Cooper makes surprise appearance at 'Maestro' premiere amid actors' strike
Selena Gomez's relatable fashion mishap steals the spotlight

Selena Gomez's relatable fashion mishap steals the spotlight
Snoop Dogg leaves Ed Sheeran 'blinded by the high' in Melbourne

Snoop Dogg leaves Ed Sheeran 'blinded by the high' in Melbourne
Queen Camilla ‘struggled’ with ‘fusspot’ King Charles during France tour

Queen Camilla ‘struggled’ with ‘fusspot’ King Charles during France tour
Justin Bieber's antics causing rift in Hailey Bieber marriage: Deets inside

Justin Bieber's antics causing rift in Hailey Bieber marriage: Deets inside

Matt Healy makes fresh apology for 'racist impression' of Ice Spice

Matt Healy makes fresh apology for 'racist impression' of Ice Spice
Jennifer Lopez's plan to appear ‘happy’ with husband Ben Affleck backfires

Jennifer Lopez's plan to appear ‘happy’ with husband Ben Affleck backfires
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet take romance to next level with sweet gesture

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet take romance to next level with sweet gesture
Meghan Markle preps to get back at royal family with ‘powerful’ strike

Meghan Markle preps to get back at royal family with ‘powerful’ strike
Sofia Vergara reacts on ex-husband Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor romance

Sofia Vergara reacts on ex-husband Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor romance
Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff pay heartfelt tribute to Margaret Qualley: Watch video

Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff pay heartfelt tribute to Margaret Qualley: Watch
Brad Pitt still not sure of Ines de Ramon relationship after 1-year romance video

Brad Pitt still not sure of Ines de Ramon relationship after 1-year romance