Hulu renews hit crime-comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 4

Selena Gomez starring 'Only Murders in the Building' is Hulu's most watched original comedy show

Hulu has officially renewed Only Murders in the Building for a fourth season. The exciting announcement coincided with the release of the Season 3 finale of the popular comedy series.

The show, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, follows three neighbors in a New York City apartment who come together to investigate and record true crime podcast series about various murders within their building.

Only Murders in the Building has been a significant success for Hulu, becoming their most-watched original comedy series to date.

The show's third season had the most-watched premiere day of any Hulu scripted original in 2023, and it consistently ranks high in streaming charts.

The series is co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. The show is produced by 20th Television.

In Season 3, the trio investigates the murder of Ben Glenroy, a famous actor who dies on the opening night of his Broadway debut in Oliver's play, with Meryl Streep joining the cast as Loretta Durkin, Glenroy's castmate.

The renewal for Season 4 is expected to continue exploring the dynamics between the main characters and their comedic adventures as they delve into solving more mysteries in their building.