Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Joe Jonas lawyer counts Sophie Turner divorce pretrial as 'a win'

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Joe Jonas' absence from pretrial divorce hearing against Sophie Turner didn't affect his stance as the counsel pushed for his desirable court date.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Sophie attended the hearing virtually while Joe remained absent.

The proceedings in the Manhattan federal court came after the Game of Thrones actor sued the Jonas Brothers member for turning his back on their decision to live in England.

The 27-year-old actress accused Joe of ‘abducting’ their kids Willa and Delphine, and withholding their passports. For now, the two have agreed to keep their children in New York.

The judge adjourned the hearing after setting January 2 as the date for trial which counted as a win for Joe since he will be done with this tour by the first week of December.

As for Sophie, her lawyer was looking for an early date citing the actress’ work commitments in the UK. She is currently staying at Taylor Swift’s Big Apple apartment with her daughters.

The lawyers also informed the bench about the estranged couple's decision to begin a four-day mediation period to make the divorce easier for themselves.

