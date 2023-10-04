Victoria Beckham calls out David's 'selfish' acts in Netflix's docu-series

Victoria Beckham and David's 25-year-long marriage is often beset with troubles. One such was the legendary midfielder's selfishness, where he ranked his family below his career.

The fashion designer expressed her frustration in Netflix's new docuseries BECKHAM, recalling her husband's regular moving to other countries for different leagues had previously disturbed the family.

However, the 49-year-old revealed she found solace in 2007 after the footballer moved to LA Galaxy from Spain in 2003.

"LA was a great place to live... I remember someone saying to me once that LA is like rehab for famous people that's why you always see people walking around Malibu in Ugg boots and tracksuits!." she added.

The Harlow native noted, "The schools were great. We still got attention - but when you've got Tom Cruise rocking up to a restaurant who cares if the Beckhams go! Everything was a lot easier for us as a family," she continued. "I definitely felt at peace, finally we seemed settled."

As two years passed, the family slowly settled in the States, the 48-year-old pulled a shocker by jetting off to Italy to play for Inter Milan to bright his chances to play at the next World Cup.

Looking back at the conversation, Victoria furiously recalled, "What do you mean you wanna go to Milan? We've just moved from one side of the world to other for you!"

Adding, "What I signed up for was us being in LA as a family. so I didn't expect to turn up in LA have everything perfect and then he go, "guess what, surprise, I'm going away again!"'

She continued, "I respected his career and always have done immensely but not again. I was really upset, and off he went!"

Admitting his selfishness, David said, "Selfishly, that was me saying "doesn't matter what any of you think, this is what I need to do."

The British player added, "I wasn't thinking about my teammates, I wasn't thinking about my family, I was thinking about me."

BECKHAM is currently streaming on Netflix.