Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Rihanna debuts stunning transformation just 2 months after having baby

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Rihannas fans are in a frenzy after she served a stunning look on date with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated his 35th birthday with a romantic date night in New York City. The couple, who have been together since 2020, arrived hand-in-hand at Carbone.

Rihanna, 35, who gave birth to her second boy, Riot Rose just two months ago on August 1, looked stylish in a black tulle top, shiny high heel leggings, a cropped bomber jacket, and accessorized with diamond jewelry.

A$AP Rocky looked equally dapper in a shirt and tie combo, a baggy grey jumper, and a checked blazer. He also carried a pink woven bag and sported pearl clips in his hair.

Fans flooded the comments on a Twitter post that shared the new photos of the fashionable couple.

One wrote in awe, “They've really been serving for over 10 years that's just insane to me,” (sic) while another gushed, “She looks incredible!!!!!”

One fan wondered if the couple is trying for a daughter, writing, “Such a beautiful couple. I wonder if they’ll keep trying until they have a girl, or if they’re done. We’ll soon see,”

“The most fashionable couple,” complimented another.

Last month, Rihanna introduced her newborn son, Riot Rose, in an adorable family photoshoot.

Their newest family member Riot looked adorable in a pink jumpsuit in the slew of photos. The couple doted on him in the photo as he was laying down, while in others they held him and posed outdoors. Their first born, RZA, who is 16 months old, was seen happily sitting on his father’s shoulders. 

