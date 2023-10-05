 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday

Taylor Swift was seen flying out of New York just in time for her alleged beau Travis Kelce’s 34th birthday.

According to Page Six, it is unconfirmed if Taylor plans to surprise the football star on his birthday on October 5. 

However, eye-witnesses claim they saw the 34-year-old singer’s luggage in a vehicle outside her apartment in New Jersey.

Another insider claimed that Travis already has ‘work commitments’ on his special day as its NFL season and Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The Lover hitmaker showed up to two of Travis’ games in the past few weeks and also brought her celeb friends, including Blake Lively, Sophie Turney, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, to the recent match against the New York Jets.

A source privy to Page Six reported that Travis was seen leaving Taylor’s apartment just hours before the game in New Jersey. 

Moreover, they said that the football star seemed in “good spirits” after he was spotted getting out of the Enchanted crooner’s Range Rover. 

