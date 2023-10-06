 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth personal diaries threaten to expose Royal family secrets

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Queen Elizabeth personal diaries threaten to expose Royal family secrets
Queen Elizabeth personal diaries threaten to expose Royal family secrets

Queen Elizabeth penned down her thoughts in her diaries which will be “preserved for posterity,” however, there are fears they contain bombshell revelations.

As per In Touch Weekly, King Charles has chosen his mother’s most trusted aide, Paul Whybrew, to go through her personal diaries and letters so to sort out things that might contain content that could prove lethal for monarchy.

There are fears among the members of the Royal family that Queen has written her thoughts on some of the most sensitive issues of the family.

They include Charles’ first marriage to Princess Diana, Princess Kate’s relationship with Prince William, Prince Andrew’s scandals and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit, the insider shared.

It “could seriously threaten the monarchy’s image. So the palace definitely doesn’t want certain things made known to the public,” the source claimed.

Previously, speaking of her heavily guarded diaries, Queen Elizabeth said, “It’s quite small, not like Queen Victoria’s.”

“She jotted down what she did, the moments that made her happiest, like births and Christmas celebrations and, of course, things that didn’t go as smoothly,” said the source.

The insider shared that an aide used to get rid of the blotting papers that she used to dry her ink on the page every morning.

“They took every precaution to ensure nothing could be leaked,” the source said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation video

Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation
Top 5 must watch romantic k dramas on Netflix for beginners

Top 5 must watch romantic k dramas on Netflix for beginners

Selena Gomez recalls criticism on weight gain: 'I was embarrassed'

Selena Gomez recalls criticism on weight gain: 'I was embarrassed'
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s latest decision about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s latest decision about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince William finally wants to reconcile with brother Harry?

Prince William finally wants to reconcile with brother Harry?
Meghan, Harry given tough choice as they gear up to enter ‘rough’ world of politics

Meghan, Harry given tough choice as they gear up to enter ‘rough’ world of politics
Steve Harvey no longer upset with daughter's ex Michael B Jordan video

Steve Harvey no longer upset with daughter's ex Michael B Jordan
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck went to couple’s therapy after Jennifer Garner controversy?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck went to couple’s therapy after Jennifer Garner controversy?
Netflix announces new ‘Squid Game’ spin off: Watch

Netflix announces new ‘Squid Game’ spin off: Watch
Taylor Swift endows Selena Gomez's charity gala with generous donation

Taylor Swift endows Selena Gomez's charity gala with generous donation
Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed video

Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed
Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with ‘a lot of drama’ amid Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with ‘a lot of drama’ amid Irina Shayk romance