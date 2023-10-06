Queen Elizabeth personal diaries threaten to expose Royal family secrets

Queen Elizabeth penned down her thoughts in her diaries which will be “preserved for posterity,” however, there are fears they contain bombshell revelations.



As per In Touch Weekly, King Charles has chosen his mother’s most trusted aide, Paul Whybrew, to go through her personal diaries and letters so to sort out things that might contain content that could prove lethal for monarchy.

There are fears among the members of the Royal family that Queen has written her thoughts on some of the most sensitive issues of the family.

They include Charles’ first marriage to Princess Diana, Princess Kate’s relationship with Prince William, Prince Andrew’s scandals and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit, the insider shared.

It “could seriously threaten the monarchy’s image. So the palace definitely doesn’t want certain things made known to the public,” the source claimed.

Previously, speaking of her heavily guarded diaries, Queen Elizabeth said, “It’s quite small, not like Queen Victoria’s.”

“She jotted down what she did, the moments that made her happiest, like births and Christmas celebrations and, of course, things that didn’t go as smoothly,” said the source.

The insider shared that an aide used to get rid of the blotting papers that she used to dry her ink on the page every morning.

“They took every precaution to ensure nothing could be leaked,” the source said.